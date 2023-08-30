The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will open the application correction window for the post of Lab Assistant, Higher Education tomorrow, August 31. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their forms at psc.uk.gov.in till September 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies of Lab Assistant, Higher Education Department (Group-C).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Lab Assistant posts

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application correction link for Lab Assistant posts 2023 Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.