Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results for the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III.A Services) today, August 31. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 3 exam was conducted on January 28, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 14 vacancies of Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Co-operative Department and 1 in Store-Keeper, Grade-II in Industries and Commerce Department. The pay scale is Rs 20,600 – 75900 (Level 10).

Steps to download TNPSC Group 3 results 2022

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Under the Recruitments tab, click on ‘Results’ Now click on Results link for COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION- III IN GROUP- III.A SERVICES (Advt no 26/2022) Key in your registration details and login TNPSC Group 3 exam score card and rank will appear on screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNPSC Group 3 results 2022.

Selection process

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments, a tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling.

