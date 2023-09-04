The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the dates of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 today, September 4. Registered candidates can find regular updates regarding the exam on the Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023.

The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

Syllabus and notification for PET 2023.

“In accordance with the Commission’s advertisement number 7/exam/2023, all candidates registered for the Preliminary Eligibility Test are hereby informed that the Written exam will be conducted on 28.10.2023 (Saturday) and 29.10.2023 (Sunday). All candidates will be informed of the issuance of admit cards for the Written exam on the Commission’s official website,” reads the notification.

PET 2023 exam date announcement UPSSSC.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.