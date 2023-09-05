Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued admit cards for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment exam 2023 today, September 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The MPPSC VAS 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 10 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM.

The registration for VAS 2023 was conducted between April 17 to May 11, 2023. Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released by September 1.

Steps to download MPPSC VAS 2023 admit cards

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on 'Admit Card' tab Click on Veterinary Assistant surgen/Veterinary Extension Officer Exam 2023 admit card link

