Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview call letters for recruitment of Unani Medical Officer (UMO). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 28 UMO vacancies. The interviews are scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2023. The Preliminary qualifier and Main exams have already been conducted by the Commission in 2022 and the results have been released by the Commission early this year. Candidates who have been shortlisted based on their performance in both the qualifying exams have been invited for the interview stage.

Here’s the admit card notification by MPPSC.

Steps to download UMO interview call letters

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on the link to download MPPSC UMO interview call letter 2021 On the portal key in your application details and sign MPPSC UMO interview call letter 2021 will appear on screen Check the interview details and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MPPSC UMO admit cards 2023.

