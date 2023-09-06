Chandigarh Police has released the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT) schedule for the post of Constable (Executive) 2023. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

As per the notification, the PET and MT will be conducted from September 18 to October 1, 2023, at Police Lines, Sector 26 Chandigarh. A total of 700 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PE and MT round.

“The PE&MT for the recruitment to 700 posts of Constable (Executive) in Chandigarh Police will be conducted from 18.09.2023 to 01.10.2023 at Police Lines, Sector 26 Chandigarh. The date wise schedule has been uploaded on the official website of Chandigarh Police. The Admit Cards and other instructions will be uploaded in due course of time,” reads the notification.

