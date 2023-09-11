Chandigarh Police Department has announced the result of the Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) of Group C in the pay scale of Central Pay Level 05 [Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/-]. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The qualified candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the PE and MT round. As per the notification, around 424 candidates will have to appear for the PE/MT round. The written exam was conducted on August 27, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Steps to download ASI (Executive) result 2023

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment—P/ASI—Recruitments of P/ASI Click on “Result of Written Test for recruitment to 44 posts of ASI (Executive)”

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

