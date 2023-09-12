The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released the provisional answer key for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Non-Govt. Aided Higher Secondary Schools. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, till September 21 upto 5.00 PM. The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per objection per question in shape of Bank Draft drawn in favour of State Selection Board payable at Bhubaneswar.

“The objections may be sent to the e-mail Id of State Selection Board: ssbdeptolhe@smail.com . No objection in physical mode will be accepted. If the objections received through e-mail are not followed by Bank Draft of requisite amount, that will not be considered. It may be noted that if the objection(s) are sustained, the amount so deposited shall be refunded. Otherwise, the candidate shall forfeit the amount,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 555 teacher posts.

Steps to download PGT answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Answer Keys tab Click on “Answer Keys of Written Examination for Recruitment of PGTs (Advt. No.01/2023)” The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of a written test and career assessment taken together. The written test will consist of 150 marks and the career assessment will contain 50 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.