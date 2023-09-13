The Uttar Pradesh Education Board has released the state wide Rank Card for the UP Diploma in Elementary Education or (UP DElEd 2023). Eligible candidates can download their rank cards before the commencement of the counselling process on the official website updeled.gov.in.

The registration process for UP DElEd was conducted from June 2 to August 31. This year, no entrance exam was held for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education courses, instead the admission will be decided purely based on Merit.

You can know your state rank by logging into the official website updeled.gov.in.

Steps to download Rank Card for UP DElEd

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the Homepage, click on the link to ‘Know your State rank’ Key in your course and registration details Your state rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UP DElEd rank card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.