The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the revised exam schedule for the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025 and the Assistant Section Officer. As per the notification, the ASO and 71st CCE exams will now be conducted on September 10 and 13, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 1264 vacancies through 71st CCE, and 41 ASO posts.

Direct link to 71st CCE, ASO exam schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the admit card for the Assistant Professor (Specialist) document verification for Advt. Nos. 05/2025, 07/2025, 11/2025, 12/2025 & 18/2025 scheduled to be held from July 17 to 12, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The document verification is scheduled to be conducted from July 7 to 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1711 vacancies.

Direct link to the Assistant Professor DV schedule.

Direct link to Assistant Professor DV call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.