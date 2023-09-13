The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has postponed the online registration deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs till September 20, 2023. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from October 25 (5.00 PM) onwards.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate applying for the CAT exam must have completed Graduation with at least 50% marks or equivalent. A candidate must have completed a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage. More details in the eligibility document below:

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1200, candidates belonging to all other categories will be charged Rs 2400.

Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2023

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on IIM CAT 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

About CAT examination

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

