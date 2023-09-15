Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will today, September 15, close the registration window for recruitment to various posts of Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 332 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B) and 200 for Constable (B).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 50 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Civil Education (For all posts): HSLC or equivalent.

Service Qualification:

(i) For the posts of Constable and Head Constable: Those who retired in the rank of Sepoy to Havildar in Army or equivalent rank in Navy or Air Force.

(ii) For the posts of Sub-Inspector and Inspector: Those who retired in the rank of Naib Subedar or above in Army or equivalent rank in Navy or Air Force.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SI, Constable and other posts

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Click on the application link for SI, Constable and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form and upload the documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.