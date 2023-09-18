The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till September 20 upto 4.00 PM. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged.

“The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets alongwith the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted from September 1 to 14, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MTS, Havaldar answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on MTS, Havaldar answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download MTS, Havaldar answer key 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of tentatively 3954 posts out of which the vacancies under MTS are 2196 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 1758.

