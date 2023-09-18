The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical). Eligible candidates can download the provisional list of selected candidates on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI JE exam was conducted on July 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts and 6 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

“This list is provisional, subject to the candidate clearing the following criteria: i) Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which shall be of qualifying nature; ii) being found medically fit; iii) submission of acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria such as Age, Educational qualification, Category, Caste Certificate as per the Government of India approved formats etc., as stipulated in our advertisement; and submission of relieving letter from the previous employer (if any),” reads the official notification by the RBI.

RBI JE Civil/Electrical result notification 2023.

Steps to download RBI result 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Results’ tab under ‘Current Vacancies’ Click on ‘Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – 2022 : Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates’ Click on the PDF button above the notification RBI JE Civil/Electrical result will appear on screen Download and check for your roll number Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE Civil result 2023.

Direct link to download JE Electrical result 2023.

Candidates are advised to read the result notification carefully for next steps and more information regarding the selection process.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online examination and language proficiency test (LPT).

