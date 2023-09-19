The Directorate of School Education, Telangana, has announced that the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) 2023 will commence tomorrow, September 20. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in till October 21, 2023. A detailed notification with eligibility criteria and other information is expected later today.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5089 vacancies of Teacher Assistants, Language Pandits, and Physical Education Teachers, reports Hindustan Times.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for each post. Candidates applying for multiple posts will have to pay Rs 1000 per application.

Steps to apply for TS TRT 2023

Visit the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in Once live, click on the application link for TRT 2023 Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download a copy of the completed form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.