The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of ITI Trade Instructors in Bihar today, September 19. Eligible candidates can now apply to the instructor vacancies on the official website btsc.bih.nic.in till October 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1279 vacancies for Instructors across various Trades.

Candidates can find the post-wise eligibility, educational qualification and detailed notification in the clickable vacancy name below:

Vacancy Details

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General Class/Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section and male/female candidates from outside Bihar irrespective of category have to pay an application fee or Rs 600. Candidates from SC/ST categories (Permanent residents of the State of Bihar) and Female candidates who are residents of the State of Bihar have to pay an application fee or Rs 150.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website btsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Apply Online for Advt No-38/2023 to 52/2023 Trade Instructor(For Various Post(Degree/Diploma)’ Now select your post and click on ‘Apply Online’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Here’s the short notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.