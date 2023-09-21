The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary exam 2024, today, September 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the role on the official website upsconline.nic.in till October 10, upto 6.00 PM. The correction/edit window will be open from October 11 to 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations. The Preliminary screening exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18, 2024 in 19 states across the country. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 22, 2044 in 9 city centres nation-wide.

Vacancy Details

Geologist, ‘Group A’ (Geological Survey of India) - 34 vacancies

Geophysicist, ‘Group A’ (Geological Survey of India) - 1 vacancy

Chemist, ‘Group A’ (Geological Survey of India) - 13 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ (GWD) - 4 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical), Group ‘A’ (GWD) - 2 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), Group ‘A’ (GWD) - 2 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limits: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years, as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations available.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a Masters of Science in Chemistry/Geology and other relevant degrees to qualify for the posts. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the UPSC Geo Scientist 2024 exam notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability/Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200.

Steps to register for Geo Scientist exam 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to register for UPSC OTR registration.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a final document verification/interview stage.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.