The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the (CRP CLERKS-XIII) Main admit card 2023 today, September 26. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours 40 minutes. The paper will consist of a total of 200 marks. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2, 2023.

Direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4045 vacancies.

Steps to download IBPS Clerks Main admit card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP CLERKS-XIII Main admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clerks Main admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.