Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) II 2023 today, September 26. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round.

“candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in,” reads the notification.

The Commission conducted the NDA/NA 2 Exam 2023 on September 3, 2023.

Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview” The candidates must not send the original certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

Vacancies

National Defence Academy: 360 [Include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground duties)].



25 (including 7 for female candidate) TOTAL: 395

Steps to download UPSC NDA/NA II result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC NDA/ NA II result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

