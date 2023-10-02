The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has deferred the date of the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills of CRE 2023. Candidates who have registered for the test will be notified of the new date for the Test on the official website osssc.gov.in.

“The Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills scheduled to be held on October 6, 2023 is postponed. The date of the Test will be notified later on. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Earlier, the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills was scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2023, in the respective districts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam followed by a document verification process and a practical test. The practical test will be a basic computer skill test with 50 marks of 1 hour duration.

