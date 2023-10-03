The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has released a notification, announcing the cancellation of the recently held and upcoming recruitment exam for Bihar Police Constable (under Advt No. 01/2023) today, October 3. Applicants can read the detailed announcement on the Board’s Official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the detailed notification, “Instances of cheating have been found in the exams conducted on October 1 and 2, 2023. Due to the severity of the nature of the cheating incidents reported, the examinations that have already been conducted and the exams scheduled to be conducted stand cancelled until further notice. The Board will be investigating the reported instances of cheating/copying and candidates found accountable will be disqualified/punished.”

Here’s the official notification by CSBC.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts. The CSBC admit cards have been released on the Board’s website since September 12. The registration process was conducted from June 20 to July 20, 2023. Candidates who will be found guilty of cheating will be disqualified from the recruitment process and the remaining candidates will have to appear for the entire Written Test when re-exam dates are notified.

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.

