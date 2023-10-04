The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam has announced the result of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PAT 2023 was conducted on July 11 and 12 for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes.

Based on the PAT 2023 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Steps to download PAT 2023 result

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on PAT result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PAT result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.