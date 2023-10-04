The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co-Limited (MSETCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Engineering posts today, October 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mahatransco.in till October 24. The last date for printing of applications in November 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 598 vacancies for Executive Engineer, Additional Executive Engineer, Deputy Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer posts.

Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer (Transmission) - 26 vacancies

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission) - 137 vacancies

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission) - 39 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Transmission) - 390 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) - 6 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit for the vacancies is 38 and 40 years (based on the post), as on October 24, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

(I) For Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer posts Transmission - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology. More details in the notification.

(II) For Assistant Engineer Telecommunication - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electronics & Telecommunication OR Bachelor’s of Technology in Electronics & Telecommunication. More details in the notification.

Here’s the Executive Engineer notification MSETCL.

Here’s the Additional Executive Engineer notification.

Here’s the Deputy Executive Engineer notification MSETCL.

Here’s the Assistant Engineer notification MSETCL.

Application Fee

Candidates from Open caste category have to pay an application fee or Rs 700, Reserved caste category and EWS category candidates have to pay Rs 350. Divyang persons for whom the post is reserved are exempt from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mahatransco.in On the homepage select ‘Recruitment Notifications’ Click on Advt No 04/2023, 05/2023, 06/2023 or 07/2023 In the advertisement click ‘Click here to apply’ Register on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Mahatransco Engineering posts.

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of a Written Test (Online Test) and Personal Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.