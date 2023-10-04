Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Jail Warders Exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.net.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 at Dehradun Centre. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 238 Jail Warders posts. The selection process includes Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Tests and a written exam

Here’s the official notification by UKPSC.

Steps to download UKPSC Jail Warders admit card 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on Jail Warders admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Jail Warder admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.