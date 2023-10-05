Rajasthan Police has released the admit card for the PET/PST Test for recruitment to the post of Police Constables in the State Police Force today, October 5. Registered candidates can download their admit cards on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force. The PET/PST for eligible candidates will be conducted from October 26 to 31. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

“Candidates who registered for the Rajasthan Constable vacancies can download their admit cards on the official websites police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. No admit cards will be delivered separately by post whatsoever,” reads the notification.

Here’s the Rajasthan Police admit card notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘Get admit card’ Click on the download admit card link for the category of choice (for eg. Sports) Key in your credentials and login Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST admit card will appear on screen Download and check your admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be selected on the basis of physical test, written test, document verification and medical examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.