NCL recruitment 2023: Application begins today for 1140 Apprentice posts, here’s the link to apply
Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website www.nclcil.in till October 15.
Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications from candidates who have passed their ITI (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) course from any Institution for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentices today, October 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.nclcil.in till October 15.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1140 vacancies for Apprentice Trainees in various Trades following the provisions of The Apprentices Act 1961.
Vacancy Details
- Electronic Mechanic - 13 vacancies
- Electrician - 370 vacancies
- Fitter - 545 vacancies
- Welder - 155 vacancies
- Motor Mechanic - 47 vacancies
- Auto Electrician - 12 vacancies
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 26 years as on August 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.
Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified Matriculation or equivalent under 10+2 system with Trade Certificate (ITI qualification) in relevant Trade. More details in the notification.
Steps to apply for HEMM Operator posts 2023
- Visit the official website www.nclcil.in
- On the homepage, click on Menu—Career—Apprentice Training
- Now click on Apprentice (Trainee) application link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for NCL recruitment 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.