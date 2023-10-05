Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications from candidates who have passed their ITI (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) course from any Institution for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentices today, October 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.nclcil.in till October 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1140 vacancies for Apprentice Trainees in various Trades following the provisions of The Apprentices Act 1961.

Vacancy Details

Electronic Mechanic - 13 vacancies

Electrician - 370 vacancies

Fitter - 545 vacancies

Welder - 155 vacancies

Motor Mechanic - 47 vacancies

Auto Electrician - 12 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 26 years as on August 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified Matriculation or equivalent under 10+2 system with Trade Certificate (ITI qualification) in relevant Trade. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for HEMM Operator posts 2023

Visit the official website www.nclcil.in On the homepage, click on Menu—Career—Apprentice Training Now click on Apprentice (Trainee) application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NCL recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.