Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Junior Assistant of Office of OPSC (Advt. No. 13 of 2023-24). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023. There will be three papers — Paper I (Language Test - English and Odia), Paper II (General Knowledge), and Paper III (Mathematics, and Basic Computer Skills)

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 Junior Assistants post.

Junior Assistant Exam Date Time Papers November 4 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM

(2.00 PM to 4.30 PM for PWD candidates) Paper I

Language Test (English and Odia) November 5 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM

(10.00 AM to 11.20 AM for PWD candidates) Paper II

General Knowledge November 5 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM

(1.30 PM to 5.30 PM for PWD candidates) Paper III

Mathematics and Basic Computer Skills

Meanwhile, OPSC has released the admit card for the post of Medical Officer examination. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8 from 10:00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 3141 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 7276 Medical Officers posts.

