Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Sub Inspector, Constable, Lab Technician, Safai Karmachari and others. Applicants will be able to apply for the posts at slprbassam.in from October 15 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 1, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5563 posts. There is no application fee required.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details in the notifications available on the website.

Steps to apply for SI, Lab Tech, Safai Karmachari and other posts

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Click on the application link for SI, Constable, Lab Tech, Safai Karmachari and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.