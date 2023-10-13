West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the result for the post of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

“The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be commenced tentatively on and from 02.11.2023. The Admit Cards for PMT & PET can be downloaded through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the websites from 18.10.2023,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the PMT/ PET was scheduled to commence on October 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ ‘Go to “Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022” link Click on the Preliminary result link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

