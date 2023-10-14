The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2023 for Group-B and Group-C Posts/Services under Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till November 11, 2023.

The application correction window will close on November 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 495 Group B, C posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of Computer internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis, and presentation.

Steps to apply for OSSC CGL Exam 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to ‘Apply Online’ Complete the step 1 registration by filling your details Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted in three stages— Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.