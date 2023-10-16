JKPSC Judicial Services Mains 2023 schedule released; to be held in November
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Examination schedule. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately.
A total of 1162 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.
Steps to download Judicial Services Mains Schedule 2023
- Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main exam schedule 2023 link
- The Main exam schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the exam schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the result of the Preliminary exam.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.