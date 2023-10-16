Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Examination schedule. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately.

A total of 1162 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Steps to download Judicial Services Mains Schedule 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main exam schedule 2023 link The Main exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule

Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the result of the Preliminary exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.