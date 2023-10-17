Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) of the post of Forest Guard 2022. Eligible candidates who have qualified for the PET Test can download their admit cards from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The PET is scheduled to be conducted from October 31 to November 3, 2023. A total of 1878 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the PET round.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guards at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3). The selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.

Here’s the Forest Guard PET 2022 schedule.

Steps to download PET/PST admit card 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the Forest Guard exam PET 2022 Click on the link to login using Email ID and Password Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

