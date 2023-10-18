The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and other posts at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa tomorrow, October 19. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website becil.com at the earliest.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 129 vacancies purely on outsource basis for deployment in All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa.

Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 12 vacancies

Staff Nurse - 20 vacancies

Lab Technician - 1 vacancy

Ward Attendant - 16 vacancies

Radiology Technician - 1 vacancy

Pharmacist - 1 vacancy

Dresser - 1 vacancy

Panchakarma Technician - 10 vacancies

OT Assistant - 1 vacancy

Gardener - 2 vacancies

MTS - 20 vacancies

Driver - 1 vacancy

Yoga Therapist - 1 vacancy

Physiotherapist - 1 vacancy

Data Entry Operation - 10 vacancies

IT Assistant - 2 vacancies

Panchakarma Attendant - 10 vacancies

Lab Attendant - 10 vacancies

Bio Medical Engineer - 1 vacancy

Public Relations Officer (PRO) - 1 vacancy

Personal Secretary to Dean - 1 vacancy

Assistant Library Officer - 2 vacancies

Museum Keeper - 2 vacancies

Optometrist - 2 vacancies

Candidates can check the educational qualification, post-wise eligibility, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:

General- Rs.885/ - (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC- Rs.885/ - (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST- Rs.531/ - (Rs.354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs.885/- (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women- Rs.885/- (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH- Rs.531/- (Rs.354/- extra for every additional post applied)

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.