The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for the combined National Level Ph.D entrance test for admissions to Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Registered candidates can download their city intimation slips from the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA Ph.D entrance exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from October 26 to 31 at various exam centres in different cities across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued shortly,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download city intimation slips

Visit the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in Click on ‘Candidate Login’, key in your credentials and submit Now click on the download link for Advanced City Intimation slips NTA Ph.D entrance Test city intimation slips will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The Ph.D entrance Test 2023 is being conducted for admission to Ph.D courses at Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). The candidates who have passed their postgraduate/equivalent examination or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in Ph.D. Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU –2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission.

