The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit cards for the next stage of the Joint Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) and Station officers today, October 23. Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the CV, PMT, ET & PET test of SI recruitment can download their hall tickets on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 750 posts. The written exam was conducted on August 26 and 27, 2023 and the results were declared on September 27. The candidates who have been provisionally selected for the next phase of the recruitment process will be subjected to Character Verification, PET Test/PMT, Medical Examination and Document Verification.

The provisional answer key for the SI exam 2023 was released on August 31, objections were invited till September 7. The final answer key was prepared taking valid objections into consideration. The final answer key has been posted on the Board’s website along with the results. The next phase of the recruitment process is tentatively scheduled to commence on November 7, 2023.

Steps to download SI admit cards 2023

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Under SI Joint recruitment notice click on Call letter for next phase of selection Key in your credentials and login Click on the download link for PET admit cards SI PET/PMT/CV/DV/Interview admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNUSRB admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.