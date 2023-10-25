The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the list of shortlisted candidates to appear for the Dental Hygienist recruitment exam 2023 and X-Ray Technician Main exam 2023 today, October 25. Eligible candidates can download the list on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 288 vacancies for Dental Hygienists in the Department of Dental Health Services and 382 vacancies for X-Ray Technicians.

According to the notification, candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exams based on the UPSSSC PET test 2022 scores of applicants that meet all the eligibility criteria for the posts. A total of 535 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Dental Hygienist exam while 2728 candidates have been shortlisted for the X-Ray Technician Main exam. More details in the notification.

Steps to download UPSSSC shortlists

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ Click on the result link for Dental Hygienist exam/X-Ray technician exam Key in your registration details and submit Shortlist result for the selected post will appear on screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The date for the Main exam for both the posts is expected shortly on the Commission’s official website. Candidates are required to visit the official website regularly for update.

