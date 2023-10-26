The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will tomorrow, October 27, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Scientific Assistants (various disciplines), Laboratory Assistants and Dark Room Attendants. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hssc.gov.in. The last date for payment of fees is October 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 Scientific Assistant, Lab Assistant and Dark Room Attendant posts in the State Forensic Science Laboratory.

Vacancy Details

Scientific Assistant (Various Disciplines) - 38 vacancies

Laboratory Assistant (Various Disciplines) - 14 vacancies

Dark Room Attendant - 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 42 years as on October 27, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must posses a Masters of Science, at least second division, in a relevant scientific field. All candidates must check the official notification below to check the qualifications and post-wise eligibility.

Application Fee

Male/Female candidates residing outside of Haryana in General category will have to pay Rs 150.

Female residents from Haryana (General Category) will pay Rs 75.

Male SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State will pay Rs 35.

Female SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State will pay Rs 35.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website adv52023.hryssc.in/StaticPages/ Register and proceed with the application Login to your account and fill out the form Upload necessary documents, pay required fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in a Main Written Examination and a final document verification process.

