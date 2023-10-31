The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Subject Knowledge Test for recruitment to the post of Sub- Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B), in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana (Advt No. 2912022) today, October 31. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group B) in the Commission. The SDE Subject Knowledge test is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 across various centres in Haryana. The Phase I exam was conducted on August 27, 2023.

Steps to download SDE admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card notification for SDE exam Login to the candidate portal using your registration details Now click on the link to view SDE admit card The SDE exam 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to download SDE admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.