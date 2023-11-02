Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will today, November 2, close the online application window for the Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till November 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 VO posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for VO posts 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the application link against “Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam- 2023”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for VO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.