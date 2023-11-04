The BAR Council of India (BCI) will close the application window for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) today, November 4. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Applicants can make changes to their application forms till November 6.

The All India BAR Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 and the admit cards are scheduled to release between November 18 to 22.

Here’s the revised AIBE 18 schedule.

Steps to register for AIBE 18 exam 2023

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com Once live, click on the AIBE XVIII registration link Register and login to apply Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.