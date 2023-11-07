Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the posts of Sub Inspector, Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advt No. 06 of 2021. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standard Test/ Physical Endurance Test or PST/PET. The schedule will be notified separately.

The exam was conducted from December 7 to 20, 2022, in OMR-Based written objective type. JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department under Advt No 06/2021.

Steps to download JKSSB SI result 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SI result 2022 The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JKSSB SI result 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.