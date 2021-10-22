The Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified vacancies to the post of Sub-Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website jkssb.nic.in from November 10 to December 10.

JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department. The recruitment notification (Advt No 06/2021) is available at the official website.

Here’s JKSSB SI recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-28 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

Physical Standards:

For Males: i) Height : 5’- 6”(minimum) ii) Chest girth: 32”(unexpanded) iii) Chest girth: 331/2” (expanded)

i) Height : 5’- 6”(minimum) ii) Chest girth: 32”(unexpanded) iii) Chest girth: 331/2” (expanded) For Females: Height : 5’- 2” ( minimum ) Provided that for the candidates belonging to the Gorkha Community, the minimum Height shall be relaxable by 2”.

Selection process

The JKSSB selection process will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). The candidate shall have to qualify PST to be eligible to appear for next stage of selection process i.e. PET.

Application fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 550 through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the fee payable shall be Rs 400.