JKPSC Judicial Services Mains 2023 admit card released; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately. A total of 1162 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.
Steps to download Judicial Service Main admit card 2023
- Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main admit card 2023 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Judicial Service Main admit card 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.