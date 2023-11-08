Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date sheet for the December 2023 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who have completed the online registration can download the date sheet from the official website ignou.ac.in.

According to the detailed date sheet, the TEE will be held from December 1, 2023 to January 9, 2024. Everyday the examination will be held in two sessions - Morning Session from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and evening session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Hall Tickets of the eligible students will be available on the University website soon. Students are advised to visit the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official datesheet.

According to the official notification, “Answer to the question paper will only be accepted in the language(s) in which the programme is offered. Answer script attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have an option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes).”

Steps to download TEE admit card

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in Once live, click on the notification for TEE December hall ticket Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to download admit card for December TEE Take a printout for future reference

