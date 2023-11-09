The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Gorakhpur, North Eastern Railway will today, November 9, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Associate on a contractual basis. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies on the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Junior Technical Associate on a purely contract basis.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2024 to qualify for the posts.

Educational qualifications: Three years diploma in relevant field of Engineering or B.Sc. in relevant field of Engineering. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official RRC recruitment notification.

Application Fee

For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex. Servicemen, Women, Minorities and Economic backward Classes the application fee is Rs 250 and for all other candidates the application fee is Rs 500. A part of the fee will be refunded to those who will actually appear in Personality/Intelligence Test, after deducting Bank charges.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Go to RRC and click on the notification for ‘Contract recruitment’ Click on the application link for JTA recruitment Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.