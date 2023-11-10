Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Engineer Trainees-2023 through GATE 2023 Advt No. CC/11/2023 today, November 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 184 Engineer Trainee posts.

Vacancy Details

Engineer Trainee (Electrical): POWERGRID - 128 and CTUIL - 16

Engineer Trainee (Civil): POWERGRID - 28

Engineer Trainee (Electronics): POWERGRID - 02 and CTUIL - 04

Engineer Trainee (Computer Science): 06

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

If you are not exempted from payment of application fees (only SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/D-ExSM candidates are exempted), you are required to login to your candidate login section and then deposit non-refundable application fees of Rs 500 through online mode.

Steps to apply for Engineer Trainee posts

Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Openings”

Click on the application link for Engineer Trainee posts Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Engineer Trainee posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.