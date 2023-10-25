PGCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 184 Engineer Trainee posts through GATE scores at powergrid.in
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in till November 10.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Engineer Trainees-2023 through GATE 2023 Advt No. CC/11/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website powergrid.in till November 10.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 184 Engineer Trainee posts.
Vacancy Details
- Engineer Trainee (Electrical): POWERGRID - 128 and CTUIL - 16
- Engineer Trainee (Civil): POWERGRID - 28
- Engineer Trainee (Electronics): POWERGRID - 02 and CTUIL - 04
- Engineer Trainee (Computer Science): 06
Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
If you are not exempted from payment of application fees (only SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/D-ExSM candidates are exempted), you are required to login to your candidate login section and then deposit non-refundable application fees of Rs 500 through online mode.
Steps to apply for Engineer Trainee posts
- Visit PGCIL website powergrid.in
- Go to ‘Career’ → Job Opportunities→ Openings”
- Click on the application link for Engineer Trainee posts
- Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Engineer Trainee posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.