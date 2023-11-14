The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the results for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

The BEO OMR based examination was conducted on September 10, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of Block Educational Officers under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18).

“During the computerized scanning of OMR answer sheets of the candidates, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking/ shading the Question Booklet code, which is essential for valuation of the OMR answer sheets. The candidates who have not marked Question Booklet code in their OMR answer sheets, their answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download TN TRB BEO results 2023

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for BEO results 2023 Click on the links to view Part A/Part B results The results will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be in three parts: compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.