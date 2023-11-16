The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has declared the results for the Prohibition Constable recruitment exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC PET exam was conducted from August 31 to September 2. Earlier, the Commission had postponed the PET scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to 24, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Steps to download CSBC exam results 2023

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Prohibition Dept.’ Now click on the result link for the Prohibition Constable exam The CSBC Prohibition Constable exam PET results will appear on screen Check the results and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.

