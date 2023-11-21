The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has commenced the online registration process for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2023 for Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website creaiims.aiimsexams.ac.in or aiimsexams.ac.in till December 1, 2023.

The AIIMS Common Recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 and 20, in major cities across the country. The admit card will be issued on December 12, 2023

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3060 vacancies of Stenographer, Clerks, Assistant Engineers and other Group B and Group C posts in the AIIMS across the country. The full post-wise vacancy details along with the pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details is available on the official notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences linked below:

Here’s the official AIIMS CRE notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs 3000 to register for the exam while SC/ST/EWS category candidates will be charged Rs 2400. PwBD candidates are exempt from payment of application fees.

Steps to register for AIIMS CRE 2023

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the notification ‘Online Application for Common Recruitment Exam’ Now register yourself on the candidate portal and proceed with the application Login, select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIIMS CRE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.